Homeless man died in cold weather trying to get to family

Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money and a cellphone, The Times-Picayune reported.

"We were able to notify next of kin, and it was evident that the family was trying to work with him to get him back to Tennessee. But he didn't have the means of getting a bus ticket or getting money wired to him," Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage told the Sun Herald of Biloxi. "He didn't have a current ID, which was the reason why he could not get those things done. The family was struggling to get him there."