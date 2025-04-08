Homeland Security waiver allows feds to bypass environmental rules to build border wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — A waiver issued Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security allows the federal government to bypass environmental regulations and begin construction immediately on stretches of the border wall in Southern California.

Homeland Security said in a statement that the waiver signed by Secretary Kristi Noem will "cut through bureaucratic delays" and forego dozens of laws including the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires federal agencies to evaluate the effects of their actions on the environment.

It's the first environmental waiver of President Donald Trump's second term. Officials said the decision will fast-track U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s construction of about 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) of the wall south of San Diego and further east near Jacumba Hot Springs, California.