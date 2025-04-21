Nation & World News
Homeland Security Secretary Noem's purse stolen at DC restaurant, officials say

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s purse was stolen at a Washington, D
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a news conference to announce the re-launch of the VOICE office, Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement, with families of victims behind her, at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Associated Press
37 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse was stolen at a Washington, D.C. restaurant Sunday night, according to department officials.

The department in an email said Noem had money in her purse to buy gifts for her children and grandchildren and to pay for Easter dinner and other activities.

The department in an email didn't specify what was stolen, but CNN — which was first to report the story — said the thief took about $3,000 in cash, as well as Noem's keys, driver’s license, passport, checks, makeup bag, medication and Homeland Security badge. The department said Noem had cash in her purse to pay for gifts, dinner and other activities for her family on Easter.

The Homeland Security Secretary is protected by U.S. Secret Service agents. The Secret Service referred questions about the incident to Homeland Security headquarters.

