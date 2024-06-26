Nation & World News

Homeland Security says border arrests fall more than 40% since Biden's halt to asylum processing

The Homeland Security Department says arrests for illegal border crossings dropped more than 40% during the three weeks that asylum processing has been suspended
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room at the White House in Washington, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room at the White House in Washington, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
20 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) —

Arrests for illegal border crossings dropped more than 40% during the three weeks that asylum processing has been suspended, the Homeland Security Department said Wednesday.

The Border Patrol's average daily arrests over a 7-day period have fallen below 2,400, down more than 40% from before President Joe Biden's proclamation took effect June 5. That's still above the 1,500-mark needed to resume asylum processing, but Homeland Security says it marks the lowest number since Jan. 17, 2021, less than a week before Biden took office.

Last week, Biden said border arrests had fallen 25% since his order took effect, indicating they have decreased much more since then.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was scheduled to address reporters Wednesday in Tucson, Arizona, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings during much of the last year. U.S. authorities say the 7-day daily average of arrests in the Border Patrol's Tucson sector was just under 600 on Tuesday, down from just under 1,200 on June 2.

Under the suspension, which takes effect when daily arrests are above 2,500, anyone who expresses that fear or an intention to seek asylum is screened by a U.S. asylum officer but at a higher standard than currently used. If they pass the screening, they can pursue more limited forms of humanitarian protection, including the U.N. Convention Against Torture.

Advocacy groups have sued the administration to block the measure.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

VW’s $5B Rivian investment could help support Georgia plant

Credit: AP

NTSB criticizes decisions in Norfolk Southern derailment, pushes reforms

Credit: Courtesy Development Authority of Fulton County

Fulton board approves $75M tax break for Microsoft data center

Credit: Douglas County

Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub removed from office

Credit: Douglas County

Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub removed from office

Credit: AP

Report says majority of U.S. households can’t afford median rent prices
The Latest

Credit: AP

Amid heavy police presence, Kenya starts clearing debris after protests in which at least...
20m ago
A US journalist goes on trial in Russia on espionage charges that he and his employer...
23m ago
Biden pardons potentially thousands of ex-service members convicted under now-repealed...
28m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Biden-Trump debate plus a soccer match: What to know about Atlanta traffic on Thursday
Overnight safari park opens in Madison
Good boy! Flash the rescue beagle lands security job at Atlanta airport