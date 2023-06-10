X

Homeland Security names Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens to lead the agency

National & World News
18 minutes ago
The Biden administration named U.S. Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens to lead the agency, replacing retiring chief Raul Ortiz

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday named U.S. Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens to lead the agency, replacing retiring chief Raul Ortiz.

In a statement announcing Owens' promotion, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, “Chief Owens is a talented, selfless, and inspiring leader who is dedicated to the Border Patrol’s law enforcement mission, the men and women who fulfill it, and the country that we all serve.”

"I am inspired by his commitment to the mission, and am grateful to him for his continued service in this new leadership role,” Mayorkas added.

The New York Times reported that Owens has been with the Border Patrol for more than 20 years, most recently as the head of the Del Rio division in Texas.

Ortiz said last month in a note to staff that was obtained by The Associated Press that he will leave June 30.

Ortiz managed the Border Patrol and its roughly 20,000 agents through the COVID-19 pandemic and Title 42 emergency health restrictions that began in March 2020 and allowed agents to quickly return migrants over the southern border.

He also oversaw the rollout of new policies on May 11 meant to discourage migrants from crossing illegally while opening up other legal pathways. The number of crossings has dropped, and the border has not seen the high numbers of crossings or chaos anticipated by even President Joe Biden with the end of the restrictions.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

‘Out of control’: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team1h ago

Credit: Family photo

Georgia family sues gunmaker Sig Sauer in shooting that killed baseball standout
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Woman used stolen nursing license to care for disabled patients in Cobb
3h ago

Credit: TNS

‘Look at me baby.’ Relationship between deputy, YSL defendant detailed in warrant
6h ago

Credit: TNS

‘Look at me baby.’ Relationship between deputy, YSL defendant detailed in warrant
6h ago

Animal rights group, veterinarian file lawsuit against Henry’s Noah’s Ark
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Holmqvist surprise leader after first round of ShopRite LPGA Classic
5m ago
PGA Tour rookie Carl Yuan leads by 1 at Canadian Open; McIlroy 3 back
22m ago
American Airlines, JetBlue seek to keep some ties despite losing antitrust case
26m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES: The scene from 2023 Georgia GOP convention in Columbus
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
2h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Juneteenth events, Foodie Fest and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top