Homeland Security Department releases framework for using AI in critical infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday released guidelines for using artificial intelligence in the power grid, water system, air travel network and other pieces of critical infrastructure.

Private industry would have to adopt and implement the guidelines announced by the Homeland Security Department, which were developed in consultation with the department's advisory Artificial Intelligence Safety and Security Board.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters that “we intend the framework to be, frankly, a living document and to change as developments in the industry change as well.”