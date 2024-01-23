Home energy aid reaches new high as Congress mulls funding

WASHINGTON (AP) — Utility customers racked up record debt even as the federal home energy assistance program served more than 7 million families, an all-time high, in the last fiscal year, underscoring the need for more funding, the National Energy Assistance Directors Association said Tuesday.

Congress must act to provide additional funding to bring heating and cooling assistance to last year’s levels to avoid forcing states to cut 1.5 million families from the program, said Mark Wolfe, the group’s executive director.

Last year, Congress approved an additional $2 billion, bringing total spending to $6.1 billion, but lawmakers have yet to add extra funding in the fiscal year that began in October even with energy prices higher than before the pandemic, temperatures whiplashing between extremes, and more people seeking assistance, Wolfe said.