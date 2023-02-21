BreakingNews
Cops: 10-year-old shot while sleeping in SW Atlanta home targeted by gunfire
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Home Depot says it will raise pay for US, Canadian workers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Home Depot says it’s investing $1 billion in wage increases for its U.S. and Canadian hourly workers

Home Depot said Tuesday it’s investing $1 billion in wage increases for its U.S. and Canadian hourly workers.

The Atlanta-based home improvement chain said every hourly employee will get a raise starting this month. Starting pay will be at least $15 per hour in all markets.

Home Depot is one of many big retailers who have raised pay to attract workers in a strong U.S. job market, where unemployment is at its lowest level since 1969. Walmart announced in January that it would be raising its hourly wage to an average of $17.50, while Target invested $300 million in hourly wage increases last year.

The pay raises could also help Home Depot head off a fledgling campaign to unionize its stores, which it opposes. Workers at a Home Depot in Philadelphia filed to hold a union election last September, saying workers weren't benefiting from Home Depot's strong sales and stores were understaffed. Workers at the store voted to reject the union in November.

Home Depot employs 437,000 people in the U.S. and 34,000 in Canada. The vast majority are hourly employees, the company said. The company operates 2,000 stores in the U.S. and 182 stores in Canada.

“This investment will help us attract and retain the best talent into our pipeline,” Home Depot’s Chairman, President and CEO Ted Decker wrote in an email to employees. Decker noted that 90% of the chain’s store leadership started as hourly workers.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for ‘national divorce’ by secession57m ago

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

4-month-old Georgia boy found safe; 13-year-old charged with kidnapping
14h ago

State finds Cobb schools denied services for student with disabilities
16h ago

Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office

Auburn University student from Georgia’s remains ID’d 47 years after disappearance
17h ago

Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office

Auburn University student from Georgia’s remains ID’d 47 years after disappearance
17h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Cops: 10-year-old shot while sleeping in SW Atlanta home targeted by gunfire
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Scientist behind gene-edited babies eyes work in Hong Kong
6m ago
Supreme Court looks at law that helped shape modern internet
8m ago
Trial opens for former Kosovo fighter accused of war crimes
24m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How to support Atlanta Turkish community’s earthquake relief efforts
End-of-term Euro trip by Geoff Duncan delegation cost taxpayers more than $100K
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top