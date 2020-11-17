Home Depot is building a banner year, 3Q numbers stun

The Atlanta company earned $3.43 billion, or $3.18 per diluted share, compared with $2.77 billion, or $2.53 per diluted share, a year earlier. The performance beat the $3.05 per share projected by analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Home Depot Inc. also said Tuesday that it's making temporary financial support programs for its frontline, hourly employees, such as a weekly bonus program, permanent. The value of that program is being put at about $1 billion on an annualized basis.

On Monday Home Depot said it was reuniting with former subsidiary HD Supply in a deal valued at about $8 billion. The acquisition will give Home Depot a stronger hand in the contractor and professional side of its business, which has boomed during the pandemic, like its more consumer facing, DIY sales.