Home Depot agrees to $17.5m settlement in 2014 data breach

A Home Depot store sign is visible from Route 102, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Londonderry, N.H. Home Depot has reached a $17.5 million settlement with the attorney generals of most U.S. states over a 2014 data breach in which the payment card information of some 40 million customers was exposed. The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office detailed the settlement in a statement Tuesday, Nov. 24. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Credit: Charles Krupa

National & World News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Home Depot has reached a $17.5 million settlement with the attorney generals of 46 states and the District of Columbia over a 2014 data breach that exposed the payment card information of some 40 million customers.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office detailed the settlement in a statement Tuesday, saying Home Depot agreed under its terms to employ a full-time chief information security officer among other measures.

Cybercriminals hacked into Home Depot’s self-checkout point-of-sale systems using a third-party vendor’s username and password and installed malware that harvested the customer data from April through September 2014.

