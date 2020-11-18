X

Home construction up 4.9% in October

This March 17, 2020 photo shows construction work done on a new home in Mebane, N.C. U.S. housing construction fell 5.1% in August after three months of strong gains as home builders mounted a rebound following a pandemic-induced shutdown in March and April. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Credit: Gerry Broome

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The number of newly issued permits to build fresh housing remained steady in October.

Housing starts rose 4.9%, and are up 14% higher than a year ago, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday, to an annualized rate of 1.53 million.

Building permits remained at a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.55 million annualized units, effectively unchanged from September. The figure remains up 2.8% from a year earlier, showing how strong the housing market did over the summer despite the pandemic.

