Holloman from halfcourt! Buzzer-beater gives No. 8 Michigan State a 58-55 win over No. 16 Maryland

Tre Holloman made a buzzer-beater from beyond midcourt to give No. 8 Michigan State a 58-55 win over No. 16 Maryland in a sensational finish
Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) and teammates celebrate after he made a game-winning basket to win the game at the buzzer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) and teammates celebrate after he made a game-winning basket to win the game at the buzzer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
By NOAH TRISTER – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Tre Holloman made a buzzer-beater from beyond midcourt to give No. 8 Michigan State a 58-55 win over No. 16 Maryland in a sensational finish Wednesday night.

Holloman's turnover in the backcourt helped the Terrapins (21-7, 11-6 Big Ten) tie the game with 42.1 seconds remaining, and after a miss by Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, Maryland had a chance to win it with the shot clock off. But Ja'Kobi Gillespie missed a 3-pointer, the Spartans (23-5, 14-3) rebounded and Holloman had enough time to put up a shot from a few feet behind midcourt.

The buzzer sounded as the ball was airborne and Michigan State players leaped off the bench to mob Holloman after his shot swished through the net.

Michigan State took a half-game lead over No. 15 Michigan atop the Big Ten.

Holloman finished with nine points on 3-of-12 shooting. Jase Richardson led Michigan State with 15 points on a night both teams shot below 35%. Rodney Rice scored 20 for Maryland.

The Terrapins trailed 55-48 before rallying. With Michigan State up by two, Holloman had a pass intercepted, then fouled Ja'Kobi Gillespie with 42.1 seconds remaining. Gillespie's free throws made it 55-all.

Take

aways

Michigan State: Holloman's shot might be the key to another Big Ten title for coach Tom Izzo, and the Spartans clamped down on a Maryland starting five — known as the "Crab Five" — that has been outstanding of late.

Maryland: Big men Derik Queen and Julian Reese had a rough night offensively, shooting a combined 4 for 18 from the field.

Key moment

Gillespie had a good look at the basket on his final 3, but he shot it early enough to give the Spartans time for one final heave.

Key stats

Michigan State finished with a 23-0 advantage in bench points and 10-0 in second-chance points.

Up next

Maryland plays at Penn State on Saturday. Michigan State hosts No. 11 Wisconsin on Sunday.

___

Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) and teammates celebrate after he made a game-winning basket to win the game at the buzzer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) and teammates celebrate after he made a game-winning basket to win the game at the buzzer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Maryland head coach Kevin Willard points during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) shoots against Maryland guard Rodney Rice (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) reacts after a play against Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Dong family, Chinese journalist Dong Yuyu stands at the gates of the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., in May 2017. (Dong Family via AP)

Credit: AP

Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor will repay nearly $84,000 in expedited passport fees that she pocketed over her first two years in office. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Credit: File photo

