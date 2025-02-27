Holloman from halfcourt! Buzzer-beater gives No. 8 Michigan State a 58-55 win over No. 16 Maryland

Michigan State took a half-game lead over No. 15 Michigan atop the Big Ten.

Holloman finished with nine points on 3-of-12 shooting. Jase Richardson led Michigan State with 15 points on a night both teams shot below 35%. Rodney Rice scored 20 for Maryland.

The Terrapins trailed 55-48 before rallying. With Michigan State up by two, Holloman had a pass intercepted, then fouled Ja'Kobi Gillespie with 42.1 seconds remaining. Gillespie's free throws made it 55-all.

Take

aways

Michigan State: Holloman's shot might be the key to another Big Ten title for coach Tom Izzo, and the Spartans clamped down on a Maryland starting five — known as the "Crab Five" — that has been outstanding of late.

Maryland: Big men Derik Queen and Julian Reese had a rough night offensively, shooting a combined 4 for 18 from the field.

Key moment

Gillespie had a good look at the basket on his final 3, but he shot it early enough to give the Spartans time for one final heave.

Key stats

Michigan State finished with a 23-0 advantage in bench points and 10-0 in second-chance points.

Up next

Maryland plays at Penn State on Saturday. Michigan State hosts No. 11 Wisconsin on Sunday.

