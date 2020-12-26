Holiday sales tick up as shoppers invest in their homes

Buying trends benefited e-commerce giant Amazon and big-box stores like Target and Walmart, which already had robust e-commerce operations and were allowed to stay open during the pandemic, attracting shoppers who wanted to avoid visiting multiple stores.

But the pandemic has been detrimental for smaller shops, clothing brands and department stores, which had already been struggling to adapt to the rise of online shopping. Already, more than 40 U.S. retailers have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection since the pandemic started forcing shutdowns in March.

Holiday department store sales fell 10.2% year-over-year, according to Mastercard. Spending on apparel plunged 19.1%, and jewelry sales fell 2.3%.

Shoppers instead invested in their homes. Furniture and furnishing sales increased 16.2%, while spending on home improvement rose 14.1%. Consumers also favored electronics and appliances, a category where sales rose 6%.

Clothing stores and specialty retailers offered big discounts and promoted curbside pickup in the hopes of rescuing the holiday season and surviving a difficult year. There was some payoff, as online clothing sales rose 15.7%, according to Mastercard. E-commerce sales at department stores also ticked up 3.3%.