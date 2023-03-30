Holiday has career-high 51 points, Bucks beat Pacers 149-136

“Together with Giannis with 38, those two guys were special, they put us on their backs,” Budenholzer said.

The 6-foot-5 Holiday scored 30 points in the paint.

“I felt like Giannis,” Holiday said with a smile. “No dunks though.”

Brook Lopez added 21 points for the Bucks.

Rookie Bennedict Mathurin led Indiana — playing without its top three scorers — with 29 points. Aaron Nesmith had 22 and Jordan Nwora 18. Jalen Smith fouled out early in the fourth with 17. Rookie Andrew Nembhard had 15 points and 15 rebounds.

“It starts with Giannis, one of the best players in the world,” said Nwora, acquired from the Bucks on Feb. 9. “It's always tough playing a guy like him who is so different. You have to really lock into him. Then other guys get going, Jrue comes in and gets 51. It's tough to beat them on a night like that.”

TIP-INS

Bucks: Forward Khris Middleton (knee) was inactive. He's averaging 15.5 points. ... Averaged 136.2 points in winning season series 3-1.

Pacers: Five inactives included All-Star point guard and leading scorer Tyrese Haliburton (ankle/elbow), center and second-leading scorer Myles Turner (back), and guard Buddy Hield (illness), the NBA's 3-point leader.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Boston on Thursday night.

Pacers: Host Oklahoma City on Friday night.

