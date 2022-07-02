ajc logo
X

Holiday getaway pushes US airport traffic to pandemic high

Alisson Bryan, Marcel Bryan and Terry Craig, wait to check-in their luggage for their flight home to Missouri at Miami International Airport, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Miami. The group were on a cruise ship vacation in the Caribbean. The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Combined ShapeCaption
Alisson Bryan, Marcel Bryan and Terry Craig, wait to check-in their luggage for their flight home to Missouri at Miami International Airport, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Miami. The group were on a cruise ship vacation in the Caribbean. The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

National & World News
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE, Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with their biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020.

About 2.49 million passengers went through security checkpoints at U.S. airports Friday, surpassing the previous pandemic-era record of 2.46 million reached earlier in the week, according to figures released Saturday by the Transportation Security Administration.

The escalating numbers show leisure travelers aren’t being deterred from flying by rising fares, the ongoing spread of COVID-19 or worries about recurring flight delays and cancellations.

Friday's passenger volume marked a 13% increase from July 1 last year, which fell on the Thursday before Fourth of July. This year's number of passengers going through U.S. airports also eclipsed the 2.35 million screened at security checkpoints on the Friday before the Fourth of July in 2019, but that was nearly a week ahead of Independence Day.

In a more telling sign of how close U.S. air travel is reverting to pre-pandemic conditions, an average of 2.33 million passengers have passed through security checkpoints at domestic airports during the seven days ending July 1. That was close to the seven-day average of roughly 2.38 million passengers during the same 2019 period, according to the TSA.

But airlines have struggled to keep up with the surging demand amid staffing shortages and an assortment of other issues that have resulted in recurring waves of exasperating flight delays and cancellations that have been transforming some vacations into nightmarish ordeals.

Many airlines, including Delta, Southwest and JetBlue, have responded to the challenge by curtailing their summer schedules in an effort to reduce the inconveniences — and backlash — caused by flight delays and cancellations They are using larger planes on average to carry more passengers while they scramble to hire and train more pilots.

The headaches continued Friday, although they weren't as bad as they have been at other times in recent months. There were more than 6,800 flight delays and another 587 flight cancellations affecting U.S. airports Friday, according to the tracking site FlightAware. More than 2,200 delays and more than 540 flight cancellations had been recorded as of late Saturday morning.

Besides the flight delays and cancellations, travelers also have had to pay higher prices for tickets driven up by soaring fuel costs and other inflationary factors, as well as navigate around the health risks posed by continuing COVID-19 infections.

The travel bug is also congesting highways, even with the national average price for gasoline hovering around $5 per gallon — and above $6 per gallon in California and all its popular tourist attractions. AAA predicts that nearly 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles or more from home over the weekend, slightly fewer than in 2019.

Combined ShapeCaption
Travelers check their flights at Miami International Airport, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Miami. The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Travelers check their flights at Miami International Airport, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Miami. The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Combined ShapeCaption
Travelers check their flights at Miami International Airport, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Miami. The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Combined ShapeCaption
A travelers waits to be pick up at Miami International Airport, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Miami. The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

A travelers waits to be pick up at Miami International Airport, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Miami. The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Combined ShapeCaption
A travelers waits to be pick up at Miami International Airport, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Miami. The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Combined ShapeCaption
Mercedes and Jorge Herrera of Tampa, wait to check-in their luggage at Miami International Airport, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Miami. The Herreras are flying to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, for a family reunion. The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Mercedes and Jorge Herrera of Tampa, wait to check-in their luggage at Miami International Airport, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Miami. The Herreras are flying to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, for a family reunion. The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Combined ShapeCaption
Mercedes and Jorge Herrera of Tampa, wait to check-in their luggage at Miami International Airport, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Miami. The Herreras are flying to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, for a family reunion. The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Combined ShapeCaption
Travelers walk to check-in their bags at Miami International Airport, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Miami. The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Travelers walk to check-in their bags at Miami International Airport, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Miami. The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Combined ShapeCaption
Travelers walk to check-in their bags at Miami International Airport, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Miami. The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Combined ShapeCaption
Passengers make their way through a security line Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon Township, Pa. The airport saw an influx of travelers departing Pittsburgh before the Fourth of July holiday weekend. (Morgan Timms/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Credit: Morgan Timms

Passengers make their way through a security line Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon Township, Pa. The airport saw an influx of travelers departing Pittsburgh before the Fourth of July holiday weekend. (Morgan Timms/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Credit: Morgan Timms

Combined ShapeCaption
Passengers make their way through a security line Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon Township, Pa. The airport saw an influx of travelers departing Pittsburgh before the Fourth of July holiday weekend. (Morgan Timms/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Credit: Morgan Timms

Credit: Morgan Timms

Combined ShapeCaption
Passengers pass a security line Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon Township, Pa. The airport saw an influx of travelers departing Pittsburgh before the Fourth of July holiday weekend. (Morgan Timms/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Credit: Morgan Timms

Passengers pass a security line Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon Township, Pa. The airport saw an influx of travelers departing Pittsburgh before the Fourth of July holiday weekend. (Morgan Timms/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Credit: Morgan Timms

Combined ShapeCaption
Passengers pass a security line Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon Township, Pa. The airport saw an influx of travelers departing Pittsburgh before the Fourth of July holiday weekend. (Morgan Timms/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Credit: Morgan Timms

Credit: Morgan Timms

Combined ShapeCaption
A traveler uses a tablet to choose seats on a plane at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Houston. The July Fourth holiday weekend is off to a booming start with airport crowds crushing the numbers seen in 2019, before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

A traveler uses a tablet to choose seats on a plane at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Houston. The July Fourth holiday weekend is off to a booming start with airport crowds crushing the numbers seen in 2019, before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Combined ShapeCaption
A traveler uses a tablet to choose seats on a plane at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Houston. The July Fourth holiday weekend is off to a booming start with airport crowds crushing the numbers seen in 2019, before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Credit: Julio Cortez

Combined ShapeCaption
Travelers run to their gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Houston. The July Fourth holiday weekend is off to a booming start with airport crowds crushing the numbers seen in 2019, before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Travelers run to their gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Houston. The July Fourth holiday weekend is off to a booming start with airport crowds crushing the numbers seen in 2019, before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Combined ShapeCaption
Travelers run to their gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Houston. The July Fourth holiday weekend is off to a booming start with airport crowds crushing the numbers seen in 2019, before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Credit: Julio Cortez

Combined ShapeCaption
Travelers are seen outside of Terminal D at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Houston. The July Fourth holiday weekend is off to a booming start with airport crowds crushing the numbers seen in 2019, before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Travelers are seen outside of Terminal D at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Houston. The July Fourth holiday weekend is off to a booming start with airport crowds crushing the numbers seen in 2019, before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Combined ShapeCaption
Travelers are seen outside of Terminal D at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Houston. The July Fourth holiday weekend is off to a booming start with airport crowds crushing the numbers seen in 2019, before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Credit: Julio Cortez

Combined ShapeCaption
Travelers, left, run to their gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Houston. The July Fourth holiday weekend is off to a booming start with airport crowds crushing the numbers seen in 2019, before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Travelers, left, run to their gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Houston. The July Fourth holiday weekend is off to a booming start with airport crowds crushing the numbers seen in 2019, before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Combined ShapeCaption
Travelers, left, run to their gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Houston. The July Fourth holiday weekend is off to a booming start with airport crowds crushing the numbers seen in 2019, before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Credit: Julio Cortez

Combined ShapeCaption
Campground spaces are full at Emma Wood State Park in Ventura County, Calif., on Friday, July 1, 2022. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)

Credit: Dean Musgrove

Campground spaces are full at Emma Wood State Park in Ventura County, Calif., on Friday, July 1, 2022. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)

Credit: Dean Musgrove

Combined ShapeCaption
Campground spaces are full at Emma Wood State Park in Ventura County, Calif., on Friday, July 1, 2022. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)

Credit: Dean Musgrove

Credit: Dean Musgrove

Combined ShapeCaption
Gas prices are displayed at a gas station Friday, July 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Gas prices are displayed at a gas station Friday, July 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Combined ShapeCaption
Gas prices are displayed at a gas station Friday, July 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Combined ShapeCaption
Motorists head southbound in the local and express lanes on Interstates 90-94 in slow and thickening traffic as a CTA train enters a station on the first day of the Fourth of July holiday weekend Friday, July 1, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Motorists head southbound in the local and express lanes on Interstates 90-94 in slow and thickening traffic as a CTA train enters a station on the first day of the Fourth of July holiday weekend Friday, July 1, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Combined ShapeCaption
Motorists head southbound in the local and express lanes on Interstates 90-94 in slow and thickening traffic as a CTA train enters a station on the first day of the Fourth of July holiday weekend Friday, July 1, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Editors' Picks
Lambert girls repeat as National High School Invitational champions
DeKalb cuts more than 500 teaching positions but without layoffs
8h ago
Midtown Atlanta’s iconic Varsity weighing redevelopment options
20h ago
Pair indicted for murder in shooting at Barrett Parkway restaurant in Cobb
Pair indicted for murder in shooting at Barrett Parkway restaurant in Cobb
Braves pressing on through longest stretch of season without an off-day
19h ago
The Latest
Sainz takes 1st pole, Verstappen booed at British GP
11m ago
Tesla's 2Q sales drop amid supply chain, pandemic problems
13m ago
Uvalde schools' police chief resigns from City Council
15m ago
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top