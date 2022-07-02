Holiday getaway pushes US airport traffic to pandemic high

But airlines have struggled to keep up with the surging demand amid staffing shortages and an assortment of other issues that have resulted in recurring waves of exasperating flight delays and cancellations that have been transforming some vacations into nightmarish ordeals.
Many airlines, including Delta, Southwest and JetBlue, have responded to the challenge by curtailing their summer schedules in an effort to reduce the inconveniences — and backlash — caused by flight delays and cancellations They are using larger planes on average to carry more passengers while they scramble to hire and train more pilots.
The headaches continued Friday, although they weren't as bad as they have been at other times in recent months. There were more than 6,800 flight delays and another 587 flight cancellations affecting U.S. airports Friday, according to the tracking site FlightAware. More than 2,200 delays and more than 540 flight cancellations had been recorded as of late Saturday morning.
Besides the flight delays and cancellations, travelers also have had to pay higher prices for tickets driven up by soaring fuel costs and other inflationary factors, as well as navigate around the health risks posed by continuing COVID-19 infections.
The travel bug is also congesting highways, even with the national average price for gasoline hovering around $5 per gallon — and above $6 per gallon in California and all its popular tourist attractions. AAA predicts that nearly 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles or more from home over the weekend, slightly fewer than in 2019.
Travelers check their flights at Miami International Airport, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Miami. The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Credit: Marta Lavandier
A travelers waits to be pick up at Miami International Airport, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Miami. The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Mercedes and Jorge Herrera of Tampa, wait to check-in their luggage at Miami International Airport, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Miami. The Herreras are flying to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, for a family reunion. The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Travelers walk to check-in their bags at Miami International Airport, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Miami. The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Passengers make their way through a security line Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon Township, Pa. The airport saw an influx of travelers departing Pittsburgh before the Fourth of July holiday weekend. (Morgan Timms/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Passengers pass a security line Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon Township, Pa. The airport saw an influx of travelers departing Pittsburgh before the Fourth of July holiday weekend. (Morgan Timms/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
A traveler uses a tablet to choose seats on a plane at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Houston. The July Fourth holiday weekend is off to a booming start with airport crowds crushing the numbers seen in 2019, before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Travelers run to their gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Houston. The July Fourth holiday weekend is off to a booming start with airport crowds crushing the numbers seen in 2019, before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Travelers are seen outside of Terminal D at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Houston. The July Fourth holiday weekend is off to a booming start with airport crowds crushing the numbers seen in 2019, before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Travelers, left, run to their gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Houston. The July Fourth holiday weekend is off to a booming start with airport crowds crushing the numbers seen in 2019, before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Campground spaces are full at Emma Wood State Park in Ventura County, Calif., on Friday, July 1, 2022. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)
Gas prices are displayed at a gas station Friday, July 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
Motorists head southbound in the local and express lanes on Interstates 90-94 in slow and thickening traffic as a CTA train enters a station on the first day of the Fourth of July holiday weekend Friday, July 1, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Motorists head southbound in the local and express lanes on Interstates 90-94 in slow and thickening traffic as a CTA train enters a station on the first day of the Fourth of July holiday weekend Friday, July 1, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
