ajc logo
X

Hoffman, Hubbard share lead in Barracuda Championship

National & World News
34 minutes ago
Charley Hoffman and Mark Hubbard each had 13 points in the modified Stableford scoring system to share the first-round lead in the Barracuda Championship

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Charley Hoffman and Mark Hubbard each had 13 points in the modified Stableford scoring system to share the first-round lead in the Barracuda Championship.

Hoffman and Hubbard each had seven birdies and a bogey at Tahoe Mountain Club in the second of two straight U.S. events co-sanctioned by the European tour. Players receive eight points for albatross, five for eagle and two for birdie. A point is deducted for bogey and three taken away for double bogey or worse.

Hoffman closed his afternoon round with a birdie on the par-4 ninth. The 45-year-old former UNLV player has four PGA Tour victories.

“It’s just nice to be able to play golf,” said Hoffman, coming off a tie for 69th last week in the Scottish Open. “This year has been a tough year, with back issues. Back feels OK, so when it feels OK I want to play, so that’s why I’m playing. ”

The 33-year-old Hubbard is winless on the PGA Tour. He was third last week in Kentucky in the Barbasol Championship.

“I feel comfortable out here.” Hubbard said. “I’m from Colorado. I’m good with elevation, went to school (San Jose State) two hours from here, so it kind of feels like a home event, anyway.”

Brice Garnett, Sean Crocker and Aaron Cockerill were tied for third with 12 points. Maverick McNealy was at 11 with Henrik Norlander, Michael Gligic, Callum Tarren and Jim Knous.

Former Pepperdine player Joe Highsmith had seven points in his first PGA Tour start as a professional. He's playing on a sponsor exemption.

Editors' Picks
Ronaldo Cisneros the warrior Atlanta United needed11h ago
As Robinson Canó tries to revive his career, love of the game drives him
6h ago
Freddie Freeman’s former agent sues radio host over claims about Braves
5h ago
Falcons release details for open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
12h ago
Falcons release details for open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
12h ago
Braves’ Kirby Yates to begin rehab assignment as he nears return to club
4h ago
The Latest
IMF reaches preliminary deal with Pakistan on $6B bailout
6m ago
Dem says Manchin blocking energy, tax provisions in big bill
10m ago
Coe: 'Inconceivable' Russians would be allowed at worlds
12m ago
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top