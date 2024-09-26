Nation & World News

Hoda Kotb is leaving NBC's 'Today' show early next year

Hoda Kotb, a fixture at NBC for more than two decades, says she will leave her morning perch on the “Today” show early next year, telling staffers “it’s time.”
FILE - Hoda Kotb appears on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

FILE - Hoda Kotb appears on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By MARK KENNEDY – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Hoda Kotb, a fixture at NBC for more than two decades, says she will leave her morning perch on the "Today" show early next year, telling staffers "it's time."

In a memo to her team — and later in an emotional on-air reveal Thursday — Kotb said her 60th birthday this summer helped trigger the departure: “I saw it all so clearly: my broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie.”

Kotb has co-anchored the first two hours of "Today" with Savannah Guthrie since 2018, filling in after Matt Lauer was fired amid sexual harassment allegations. She continued to co-host of the fourth hour of the morning show with Jenna Bush Hager, having previously hosted it alongside Kathie Lee Gifford. Kotb first joined NBC News as a correspondent for "Dateline" in 1998, and later joined "Today" in 2007.

Her daughters are Haley, 7, and Hope, 5.

Kotb was surrounded by her co-workers when she told viewers of her decision, saying, “This is the hardest thing in the world” and “I’ve been practicing so I wouldn’t cry, but anyway, I did.”

“We love you so much,” Guthrie, who has co-anchored “Today” with Kotb for more than five years, said with tears in her eyes. “And when you look around and see these tears, they’re love. You are so loved. We don’t want to imagine this place without you.”

Kotb's goodbye note mentioned many of her co-workers, like Al Roker: “Savannah: my rock. Jenna: my ride-or-die. Al: my longest friend at 30 Rock.”

“Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine,” she wrote.

"I'm actually excited for her," said Imani M. Cheers, an associate professor of digital storytelling at the George Washington University. "I think it's a huge loss, but I am so excited to see what she's going to do next. I think it's poignant. It comes a point in all of our lives: You do have to pivot."

The move leaves two morning slots open for NBC as it tries to regain the top morning slot from ABC's “Good Morning America,” which features Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan.

Cheers said Kotb had the ability to do hard news and soft, be welcoming but also no-nonsense, making her a hard person to replace.

“She was able to bring a brevity and just a bubbly light touch, but also could be someone that’s going to talk about very serious and heavy topics. She’s trusted. You feel that if she’s reporting that it’s going to be fair and it’s going to be balanced. And that is really hard to come by,” Cheers said.

This image released by NBC shows co-hosts Savannah Gutrhie, left, and Hoda Kotb on the set of the "Today" show in New York on June 10, 2024. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image released by NBC shows Hoda Kotb on the set of the "Today" show in New York on Feb. 29, 2024. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image released by NBC shows "Today" show co-host Hoda Kotb on the set in New York on June 12, 2024. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on set of the "Today" show at NBC Studios on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Hoda Kotb says she is leaving NBC’s ‘Today’ show early next year
Placeholder Image

The mother of the Georgia woman who died from abortion complications says her death was...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

New York magazine says its star political reporter is on leave after a relationship was...
Placeholder Image

Julie Chrisley apologizes publicly for the first time at resentencing hearing
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

X requests it be reinstated in Brazil after complying with judge's orders, source says7m ago
Boeing and union negotiators set to meet for contract talks 2 weeks into worker strike8m ago
Harris blasts proposals for Ukraine to cede territory to Russia during Zelenskyy meeting9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

LIVE UPDATES
Hurricane Helene will make landfall tonight: What to expect in Georgia6m ago
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents