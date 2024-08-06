Nation & World News

Hocker pulls Olympic shocker in men's 1,500, leaving Kerr and Ingebrigtsen behind

American Cole Hocker pulled the upset of the Olympics on Tuesday night, outracing both favorites Jakob Ingebrigsten and Josh Kerr to the finish line in the 1,500 meters
Cole Hocker, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 1500-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Cole Hocker, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 1500-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By EDDIE PELLS – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — American Cole Hocker pulled the upset of the Olympic track meet Tuesday night, outracing favorites Jakob Ingebrigsten and Josh Kerr to the finish line in the 1,500 meters.

Hocker won the race in an Olympic record 3 minutes 27.65 seconds, pulling from fifth to first over the final 300 meters to beat his personal best by more than 3 seconds.

He beat Kerr by .14 seconds, while Ingebrigsten, who set the pace through the first 1200 meters, ended up in fourth behind American Yared Nuguse.

