Hochul fortifies frontrunner status in NY governor's race

Hochul called for party unity, saying it was the “greatest threat to the Republican Party,” and “their biggest nightmare.”

She also vowed, as the de-facto leader of the state Democratic Party, that Democrats would follow her “playbook for success."

“Here's my playbook: You run with confidence, but with the tenacity of an underdog. You take nothing for granted and you fight until the very last second,” she said.

As New York's lieutenant governor, Hochul was relatively unknown when she became the state's first female governor in August, taking over when then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid allegations he sexually harassed several women.

Hochul was initially expected to face a crowded field of challengers, including a tough contest against Attorney General Letitia James. But the new governor corralled key Democratic endorsements and stockpiled nearly $22 million for her campaign. James dropped out of the race to run for reelection, and Hochul became the party's leader contender.

In an interview Thursday afternoon, Hochul said she understands she caught some people by surprise but said she's been underestimated before.

“I don't say that with arrogance. I just say it with the knowledge that no one will ever outwork me. No one knows what I know about this state and the relationships that I've cultivated,” she said.

Those relationships date back to her time as a county clerk over a decade ago and serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, she said.

“It was just good old-fashioned working hard and doing what we had to do to raise our name recognition. And now we'll have the resources to go the distance,” she said.

Despite winning the state party's official support, she's still expected to face challenges in the June primary from New York City’s elected public advocate Jumaane Williams, the most progressive candidate in the race who has won backing from the liberal Working Families Party. She also faces a challenge from U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate who represents Long Island whose politics hew closely to Hochul's.

Suozzi told reporters Thursday morning that Clinton had recently phoned him and encouraged him to drop out of the race, but he declined.

Hochul said in the interview that she did not ask Clinton to make the call to Suozzi and did not know about it in advance.

Caption New York Governor Kathy Hochul, right, is introduced by Hillary Clinton during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Supporters of Governor Kathy Hochul cheer during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption New York Governor Kathy Hochul, second from left, poses for pictures with Democratic candidates Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin, left, State Attorney General Letitia James, second from right, and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli near the end of the New York State Democratic Convention in New York, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig