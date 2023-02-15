Hit by pandemic, small Mexican airline Aeromar shuts down

The Labor Department said it was working to see if other airlines could hire the Aeromar staff.

The airline was founded in 1987 with a fleet of about ten ATR turboprop airplanes. It was the second Mexican carrier to go broke as a result of pandemic. In December of 2020, the low-cost carrier Interjet ceased operations.

Aeromar's announcement left Mexico with only three main domestic carriers: Aeromexico and the low-cost airlines Volaris and Viva Aerobus.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has proposed creating a state-run airline operated by the armed forces. He has also angered airline executives with proposals to allow foreign airlines to operate domestic routes in Mexico.