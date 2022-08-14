ajc logo
Hit-and-run on Chicago street leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

3 hours ago
Police say three people were killed and another injured when they were struck by a car during a hit-and-run on a Chicago street

CHICAGO (AP) — Three people were killed and another injured when they were struck by a car during a hit-and-run on a Chicago street early Sunday, police said.

A sedan hit the four males around 5 a.m. on the city's South Side and then drove away, Chicago police said. No one was in custody, police said.

Video circulating online purported to show them being struck by a fast-moving car, but police declined to release further information.

Three victims were pronounced dead at a Chicago hospital. The fourth was taken to a different Chicago hospital. Their names and ages were unknown Sunday.

