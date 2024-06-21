Nation & World News

Historic flooding in southern China kills 47, with more floods feared in coming days

At least 47 people have died as downpours in southern China’s Guangdong province caused historic flooding and slides, state media reported Friday, while authorities warned of more flooding ahead in other parts of the country
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers clear debris in a flood-affected area in Sishui Township of Pingyuan County, Meizhou City, southern China's Guangdong Province, June 20, 2024. Several people have died and others are missing after downpours caused historic flooding in rural parts of Guangdong province in southern China, while authorities warned Friday of more flooding ahead in other parts of the country. (Lu Hanxin/Xinhua via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers clear debris in a flood-affected area in Sishui Township of Pingyuan County, Meizhou City, southern China's Guangdong Province, June 20, 2024. Several people have died and others are missing after downpours caused historic flooding in rural parts of Guangdong province in southern China, while authorities warned Friday of more flooding ahead in other parts of the country. (Lu Hanxin/Xinhua via AP)
3 minutes ago

BEIJING (AP) — At least 47 people have died as downpours in southern China’s Guangdong province caused historic flooding and slides, state media reported Friday, while authorities warned of more flooding ahead in other parts of the country.

State broadcaster CCTV said Friday afternoon that another 38 people were confirmed dead in the jurisdiction of Meizhou city, adding to nine others previously reported dead elsewhere in Meizhou.

Heavy rains caused landslides, floods and mudslides that severely damaged eight townships in Pingyuan County, where the latest deaths were reported, CCTV said.

The previous day, CCTV reported four deaths in Meizhou's Meixian district, and five in Jiaoling County.

The heaviest rains were from Sunday into Tuesday, toppling trees and collapsing homes. A road leading to Meixian district completely collapsed during the heavy rains. The Songyuan river, which winds through Meizhou, experienced its biggest recorded flood, according to CCTV.

The estimated direct economic loss is 3.65 billion yuan ($502 million) in Jiaoling county, while in Meixian district, the loss is 1.06 billion yuan ($146 million).

Other parts of the country also face torrential rains and extreme weather in the next 24 hours, with the National Meteorological Center issuing a warning for several provinces in the south and a few individual places in the north.

Henan and Anhui provinces in central China, as well as Jiangsu province on the coast and the southern province of Guizhou, all are expecting hail and strong thunderstorms, according to the forecast. Rainfall could be as high as 50 mm to 80 mm (1.9 to 3.14 inches) in one day in Henan, Anhui and Hubei provinces, the National Meteorological Center said.

Last week, it was southern Fujian and Guangxi provinces experienced landslides and flooding amid heavy rain. One student died in Guangxi after falling into a river swollen from the downpour.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers look under a vehicle in a flood-affected area in Sishui Township of Pingyuan County, Meizhou City, southern China's Guangdong Province, Thursday, June 20, 2024. Multiple people have died and several people were reported missing after downpours in recent days caused historic flooding in rural parts of Guangdong province in southern China, while authorities warned Friday of more flooding ahead in other parts of the country. (Lu Hanxin/Xinhua via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

OPINION
TORPY: Nathan Wade, a man milking every last one of his 15 minutes1h ago

FRIDAY WEATHER
‘Dangerous heat possible’ this weekend
1h ago

Credit: Mark Niesse/AJC

Georgia House Democrat fined over misuse of campaign funds
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

AJC INTERVIEW
Treasury Secretary Yellen says U.S. is at full employment

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

AJC INTERVIEW
Treasury Secretary Yellen says U.S. is at full employment

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

MARTA rolls ahead with Five Points construction plan
The Latest
An agricultural fire spreads through settlements in southeast Turkey, leaving at least 5...
2m ago
Balkan countries swelter in early summer heat wave with people warned to take extra care
4m ago
THE LATEST
Armenia recognizes a Palestinian state, and Israel summons its ambassador
14m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs. Caitlin Clark and her team on Thursday
Alabama’s Rickwood Field tribute to Negro Leagues becomes a poignant memorial for Willie...
Big crowd expected as Atlanta Dream host Caitlin Clark, Fever at State Farm Arena