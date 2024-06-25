Exclusive: AJC Poll: Trump leads Biden in Georgia ahead of first debate
Hillary Clinton to release essay collection about personal and public life

Hillary Clinton's next book is a collection of essays, touching upon everything from marriage to politics to faith, that her publisher is calling her most personal yet
FILE - Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks with Catalyst CEO Lorraine Hariton at the Catalyst Awards Conference in the Midtown Hilton Hotel on March 12, 2024, in New York. Clinton’s next book is a collection of essays, touching upon everything from marriage to politics to faith, that her publisher is calling her most personal yet. Simon and Schuster announced Tuesday, June 25, that Clinton’s “Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love and Liberty” will be released Sept. 17. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks with Catalyst CEO Lorraine Hariton at the Catalyst Awards Conference in the Midtown Hilton Hotel on March 12, 2024, in New York. Clinton's next book is a collection of essays, touching upon everything from marriage to politics to faith, that her publisher is calling her most personal yet. Simon and Schuster announced Tuesday, June 25, that Clinton's "Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love and Liberty" will be released Sept. 17. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie, File)
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
57 minutes ago

Hillary Clinton's next book is a collection of essays, touching upon everything from marriage to politics to faith, that her publisher is calling her most personal yet.

Simon and Schuster announced Tuesday that Clinton’s “Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love and Liberty” will be released Sept. 17.

Among the topics she will cover: Her marriage to former President Bill Clinton, her Methodist faith, adjusting to private life after her failed presidential runs, her friendships with other first ladies and her takes on climate change, democracy and Vladimir Putin.

“The book reads like you’re sitting down with your smartest, funniest, most passionate friend over a long meal,” Clinton’s editor, Priscilla Painton, said in a statement.

“This is the Hillary Americans have come to know and love: candid, engaged, humorous, self-deprecating — and always learning.”

Clinton, the former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary and presidential candidate, will promote her book with a cross country tour. "Something Lost, Something Gained" comes out two months before Bill Clinton's memoir about post-presidential life, "Citizen."

Financial terms were not disclosed. Clinton was represented by Washington attorney Robert Barnett, whose other clients have included former President George W. Bush and former President Barack Obama.

Clinton’s previous books include such bestsellers as “It Takes a Village,” “Living History” and “What Happened.”

