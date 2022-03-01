Hill Dems, GOP show signs of backing $6.4B for Ukraine aid

But congressional support for helping Ukraine and financing government agencies is strong and bipartisan, and the problem seemed unlikely to cause serious problems. Some Democrats denied McConnell's description and said the extra defense and humanitarian spending for Ukraine would be treated the same.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., did not respond with specifics when asked about the dispute.

“We should be bipartisan on this issue. Nothing would make Putin happier than having Democrats and Republicans” divided, Schumer said. He said earlier congressional efforts to impose sanctions on Russia before it invaded Ukraine, backed by lawmakers from both parties, “would have torn the alliance apart,” a reference to widespread international opposition to Russia's attack.

Schumer said bargainers were working on “a bipartisan, robust aid package with both military and security needs" and that “very good discussions" were underway. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said his chamber could vote on the legislation next Tuesday. The Senate would follow.

With Russia's military superiority suggesting it might achieve a quick victory, several senators said they'd like Congress to approve the Ukraine aid this week. “It’s so fast moving that the sooner we can get assistance, the better,” said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. But she and others who attended briefings from administration officials said the briefers had not expressed an urgency that the aid be approved this week.

“There is very possibly a limited window in which you can get weapons” to the Ukrainians, said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. But the need for humanitarian aid will be “ongoing,” Murphy said.

Others said that practically speaking, there was little chance of Congress approving the aid before next week.

“As soon as you can here is never as quick as you and I both think it should be,” said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.