Highway, schools closed after ammonia leak in eastern Serbia

More than 50 people sought medical assistance in a local hospital in Pirot while 15 more were transferred to the southern city of Nis, the state RTS television said. People in the area also have been advised not to drink tap water or use it to prepare food for the time being, the report said.

Ammonia gas leaks can be flammable and can cause serious injury or even death.

The train was running on a regular route from Bulgaria to Serbia. It consisted of 21 wagons, four of which derailed and one leaked the ammonia, emergency official Luka Causic told local Pink television.

The scene of the accident remained sealed off on Monday and traffic on the highway leading toward Bulgaria is being redirected to local roads. The highway linking Serbia with Bulgaria is normally very busy during the Christmas holidays with people working in Western Europe traveling to their home countries.