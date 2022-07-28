ajc logo
X

Highway double take: Albuquerque sign spelled without 'R'

National & World News
47 minutes ago
It made Route 66 and Interstate 40 drivers in New Mexico do double takes

ALBUQUERQUE, N,M. (AP) — It made drivers on Route 66 and Interstate 40 in New Mexico do double takes.

A newly upgraded state Department of Transportation sign erected last week that pointed drivers toward Albuquerque misspelled the city's name, losing the “R.”

People called and emailed the department to point out the mistake on the sign visible to drivers on the parallel highways, said Kimberly Gallegos, a department spokesperson.

A corrected sign went up this week, she said.

“I do not recall this happening before,” Gallegos said. “But I honestly think this was just a simple mistake.”

Albuquerque used to have another “R” in its name. According to the city’s website, colonists were granted permission in 1706 by King Philip of Spain to establish a new community on the banks of the Rio Grande.

The colony’s governor, Francisco Cuervo y Valdés, wrote a letter to Spain's Duke of Alburquerque to report that it had been named La Villa de Alburquerque in his honor.

The first “R” was dropped later, leaving Albuquerque with its current spelling, the city website said.

Editors' Picks
Hattie B’s opening next week in West Midtown with new menu items, cocktails2h ago
Low expectations widespread in Geoff Collins’ fourth season at Georgia Tech
23h ago
No bond for accused rapist of girl who traveled for abortion
47m ago
Friends of Georgia Radio induct Sandra Parrish, Lois Reitzes as Georgia Radio Legends
Friends of Georgia Radio induct Sandra Parrish, Lois Reitzes as Georgia Radio Legends
MARTA targets bad behavior on trains and buses
2h ago
The Latest
Energy on the table, Macron hosts Saudi prince for dinner
6m ago
AAC commish: Coordinated response needed to stabilize FBS
8m ago
Q&A: Melissa Barrera survives, on screen and in Hollywood
9m ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
9h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top