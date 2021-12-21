Highly vaccinated UAE reports most virus cases in months

Emirati health authorities announced they'd detected the first omicron case in the country earlier this month. They have said nothing else about cases of the highly contagious variant in the seven emirates.

But signs of the virus's rapid spread have emerged.

Local Indian media reported that a couple traveling from the UAE had tested positive for the omicron variant upon arrival in the Indian state of Kerala. Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal announced on Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus in Spain after returning from an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi.

A passenger on Israeli Prime Minister's Naftali Bennett's flight home from the UAE tested positive for the virus. Israel shortly afterward banned travel to the UAE due to the high risk of infection.

The more conservative capital of Abu Dhabi rolled out new border checks for commuters from Dubai and the federation's other emirates this week. Police now scan drivers for COVID-19 symptoms, referring those with high temperatures to get antigen tests before crossing.

Two COVID-19 doctors at private hospitals in Dubai said they were alarmed by the recent uptick in cases fueled by the omicron variant's spread. But they said the vast majority of newly infected patients had mild to moderate symptoms and were being treated at home, while hospitals remained largely empty of virus patients. They spoke on condition of anonymity under regulations.