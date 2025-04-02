Nation & World News
Nation & World News

High waves cause damage on Sydney waterfront

Sydney beachfront properties were flooded and coastal infrastructure damaged after a large swell combined with a king tide to batter the shore
A man takes a photo as large swells hit Sydney's Bondi Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A man takes a photo as large swells hit Sydney's Bondi Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
21 minutes ago

SYDNEY (AP) — Sydney beachfront properties were flooded and coastal infrastructure damaged after a large swell combined with a king tide to batter the Australian shore, officials said Thursday.

Several homes were evacuated at Botany Bay in Sydney’s south around midnight as waves surged across the coast, according to New South Wales State Emergency Service spokesman Andrew Edmunds.

Further north at Sydney’s premier Bondi Beach, the coast was lashed by a 5.5-meter (18-foot) swell, officials said.

Windows were shattered at Bondi Icebergs Swimming Club, a waterfront pool, gymnasium and restaurant complex. CCTV footage showed waves bursting through glass doors after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

“It has just been devastating,” club general manager Bob Tate said. “I’ve been a member for 50 years at Bondi. I’ve never seen this sort of thing before. You know, the sheer magnitude of the level of water and the power of the water coming through must’ve just been horrendous.”

Tate added that on the pool deck around 15 glass panels were splintered, floors were damaged, and cupboards and firehoses were ripped off the walls. It was “quite extraordinary,” he said.

South of Botany Bay at Cronulla Beach, lifeguard Steve Winner said the beach, along with parts of the pavement behind it and electrical infrastructure, had been damaged by 4-meter (13-foot) waves.

Authorities warned on Thursday of further hazardous surf with the potential to cause coastal erosion and damage from the Illawarra region south of Sydney to the Hunter region north of Sydney.

A surfer rides a paddle board as large swells hit Sydney's Bondi Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A surfer watches as a large wave hits a rock as large swells hit Sydney's Bondi Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man walks past a water tank washed onto Sydney's Bondi Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People watch as large swells hit Sydney's Bondi Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A sign shows beach closed as large swells hit Sydney's Bondi Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Waves hit Bondi icebergs pool as large swells hit Sydney's Bondi Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A surfer wides a wave as large swells hit Sydney's Bondi Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A surfer wides a wave as large swells hit Sydney's Bondi Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Crowds watch from the headland as large swells hit Sydney's Bondi Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People watch as large swells hit Sydney's Bronte Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Savannah's Talmadge Bridge sits just downriver from the Georgia Ports Authority cargo ship terminals. The span was recently listed in a NTSB report among those that are at risk for vessel strike following the March 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?

The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.

Officials survey damage in Myanmar's earthquake-devastated central areas

Officials survey damage in Myanmar's earthquake-devastated central areas

The Latest

FILE - Displaced Palestinians carry water in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip on Monday, March 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi, File)

Credit: AP

Israel’s military operation in Gaza Strip expanding to seize 'large areas,' defense minister says

12m ago

Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed ahead of Trump's latest tariffs

13m ago

Middle East latest: Israeli defense minister says military is expanding its operation in Gaza

14m ago

Featured

People join a rally in support for U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees on Tuesday afternoon, April 1, 2025, at the Atlanta headquarters after federal cuts triggered significant layoffs. (Photo: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Mass layoffs underway at Atlanta-based CDC

Public health experts say the CDC cuts could represent generational damage to health research and the elimination of infectious diseases.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank discusses his hourlong phone call with Kirk Cousins

“I had a long and impactful conversation with him,” the Atlanta Falcons owner said at the NFL annual meeting on Tuesday.

Atlanta rapper Young Scooter died after cutting leg on wood fence, medical examiner says

New details still have investigators asking questions about the death of the rapper, who police say died after falling while running from officers responding to a 911 call.