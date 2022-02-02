Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

High-voltage power cable kills 26 in Congo's capital

National & World News
By JEAN-YVES KAMALE, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Authorities say at least 26 people are dead in Congo's capital of Kinshasa after a high-voltage power cable fell during a storm

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A high-voltage power cable fell during a storm Wednesday and killed 26 people in Congo's capital of Kinshasa, most of them women working at a local market, authorities said.

Prime Minister Sama Lukonde said the victims at the Matadi Kibala market were electrocuted after the cable fell during bad weather. Authorities said 24 of the victims were women.

“We were crowded in a church in the square to wait for the rain to end. Suddenly, we saw a flame and we shouted ‘Lord, protect us!’” said Charlene Twa, a local vendor. “When we went outside, all those who sell along this avenue were lying on the ground, lifeless.”

Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said work already had begun to relocate the market.

“This accident has accelerated the process to prevent further tragedies,” he tweeted.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Conservative party leader in Canada ousted by his lawmakers
1m ago
HBCU bomb threat caller described elaborate plot: police
12m ago
Facebook parent Meta posts lower Q4 profit, shares plunge
19m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top