High tornado death toll in Mississippi like losing family

“I had to identify family, that’s what it felt like,” said Sharkey County Coroner Angelia Eason. “We’re a close-knit community; we’re small. And when something like this happens, we tend to come together even closer. We didn’t just lose 13 people, we lost 13 family members.”

The others Eason identified as having died in the storm included a woman and her elderly mother, as well as a man from Yazoo City, who had traveled more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) west to Rolling Fork for an auction.

April Johnson was working at her job as a discount store cashier in Rolling Fork when the storm struck and destroyed the business. The mother of five children was also among those the coroner confirmed had lost their lives.

“She was a hardworking, loving kind who would go out of her way to help people,” said Dianne Berry, a cousin to Johnson’s mother. “She always had a smile.”

Berry said Johnson’s son played football, and Johnson was always willing to drive other children to games and practices. “She would fix them little snack bags,” Berry said.

Once the storm passed, Jermain Wells, a neighbor of the Pierces, went door-to-door searching for survivors in need. When he got to the wreckage of the couple's home, there was nothing he could do.

“We couldn’t get them out,” Wells said.

In addition to the heavy death toll, the same storm system resulted in dozens of people injured and hundreds of homes and buildings destroyed or damaged during a punishing four-day period in which it pummeled the South from Texas to the Carolinas.

In the Mississippi neighborhood where the Pierces were killed, it was almost difficult to believe anyone had survived. Cockrell and his wife, Mary Cockrell, took cover in the central hallway of their home when the tornado struck. Their home was destroyed and they lost nearly everything but their lives.

“It’s like a war zone,” Mary Cockrell said. “Everything's torn to pieces.” ___

AP reporter Emily Wagster Pettus contributed to this story from Jackson, Mississippi.

