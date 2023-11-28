High stakes and glitz mark the vote in Paris for the 2030 World Expo host

South Korea’s Busan has brought in cultural heavyweights like “Gangnam Style” rapper Psy and K-pop supergroup BTS to bolster its bid. The city is positioning itself for a high-tech Expo, emphasizing its capabilities in AI and 6G technology with the aim of attracting millions of visitors and spurring job creation.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh has mounted a significant marketing campaign, featuring a “Riyadh 2030” exhibit near the Eiffel Tower and extensive advertising across Paris. The Saudi bid, seeking to diversify the kingdom’s economy and boost its international stature, has received support from French President Emmanuel Macron, as indicated in a July statement from the Élysée Palace.

The World Expo has a storied history of bringing together nations to showcase technological innovations and cultural achievements. Since the inaugural event in 1851, Expos have been platforms for introducing groundbreaking inventions such as the light bulb, the Ferris wheel and the Eiffel Tower itself, which was built for the 1889 Exposition Universelle.

These events have evolved to not only be celebrations of human ingenuity but also opportunities for host cities to catalyze economic growth and global recognition.

With the world’s attention turned to Paris, the upcoming vote will set the stage for the next chapter in the rich legacy of the World Expos. The next Expo is scheduled to be held in Osaka in 2025.

Associated Press writers John Leicester in Paris and Frances D’Emilio in Rome contributed to this report.

