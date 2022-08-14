High oil prices help Saudi Aramco earn $88B in first half

Despite years of efforts by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to diversify the economy, and some success in increasing non-oil revenue, Saudi Arabia continues to rely heavily on crude exports that pay for public sector salaries, generous benefits to citizens and defense spending. Aramco's earnings also help the prince carry out his Vision 2030 infrastructure goals.

The company will pay a dividend of $18.8 billion for the second quarter to shareholders, as it has promised to do since its debut on the stock market. The higher profits bode well for the Saudi government, which is the main shareholder of Aramco.

Aramco is seen as the key to overhauling the Saudi economy. Its proceeds from the IPO were transferred to the country's sovereign wealth fund to invest in projects to spur new sectors and generate new jobs for Saudi youth.

Brent crude has been trading at around $100 a barrel, even as OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, and non-OPEC producers, led by Russia, have been steadily increasing production levels that had been cut during the height of the pandemic. The price of oil rose sharply after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Prices have dipped below the $100 mark in past weeks amid slowed-down economic growth in China and the U.S.

Aramco President CEO Amin Nasser said he expects oil demand to continue to grow for the rest of the decade, despite current downward economic pressures. OPEC has said it expects world oil demand to rise by around 3 million barrels per day this year with total oil demand to average 100 million barrels a day.

Nasser said Aramco's financial results so far this year reflect this increased demand for oil, even as countries around the world, including Saudi Arabia, pledge to cut their carbon emissions to avert catastrophic global warming levels.

“The world is calling out for affordable, reliable energy and we are answering that call," he said, urging greater investments in oil and gas.

“At a time when the world is worrying about energy security, you are investing in the future of our business. Our customers know that whatever happens, Aramco will always deliver,” Nasser said in a short video released with the financial results.

Saudi Arabia is currently producing around 10.5 million barrels per day, with much of that exported to Asia and its largest customer, China. The crown prince has said the kingdom's maximum production capacity is 13 million barrels per day. Aramco says it is working to one day reach that ceiling.

Aramco produces all of Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas with its production limits dictated by the energy ministry.

