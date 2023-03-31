High inflation pushes poverty rate even higher in Argentina

Rosa Guerrera, 76, was one of the people who went to the soup kitchen with her plastic container to get food on a recent afternoon.

“If it weren’t for the soup kitchen, what would become of me?” Guerrera said, noting that more people from outside the neighborhood had been arriving recently to ask for food.

Experts say inflation has hit lower middle class families particularly hard as the price of food has increased more than other items.

“If the inflationary question isn’t resolved, it will be very difficult to recover purchasing power and lower the poverty level,” said Eduardo Donza, a researcher at the Social Debt Observatory at Catholic University of Argentina.

Even if inflation were to magically disappear, though, “it wouldn’t be enough, because the poverty level is associated with a very precarious job market,” Donza added.

The percentage of Argentina's population considered destitute — those whose income won't even cover basic, minimal food needs — decreased slightly to 8.1% from 8.8%.

The decline was largely due to welfare programs, without which the destitution rate would be around 18%, Donza estimated.

The government's efforts to cool inflation have been made even more difficult by a devastating drought that has increased costs even further. The annual rate of inflation rose above 100% in February.

Although the poverty rate has decreased slightly from 42% in the second half of 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will undoubtedly be one of the main issues in the presidential campaign ahead of October elections. President Alberto Fernández has still not said whether he will seek reelection.

Members of the opposition were quick to criticize the government when the latest poverty figures came out.

“More than 18 million Argentines are poor,” former Buenos Aires Gov. María Eugenia Vidal wrote on Twitter. “And you know what the worst part is? This information is already outdated. The situation in 2023 is even more serious.”

For now, many Argentines don't have much faith that things could improve, even with new leadership.

“All the politicians promise, promise, and once they’re there, they don’t see you, they don’t listen to you,” said Gamarra, at the soup kitchen. “Most people here think the same way — just promises they don’t fulfill.”