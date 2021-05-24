High court won't hear case of Ohio driver killed by police

The high court declined on Monday to hear the case involving the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Luke Stewart, which inflamed racial tensions in Euclid, in suburban Cleveland. As is typical, the court did not comment in turning away the case, which was one of many the court declined to hear.

Stewart's family had filed a federal civil rights lawsuit after he was shot by Officer Matthew Rhodes in 2017. Stewart's family had contended that police training in the city "encouraged, or at least condoned, excessive force." The training included the use of a sketch by comedian Chris Rock, in which he gives "tips" on how to avoid being beaten by police, and cartoons allegedly making light of police violence.