ajc logo
X

High court rejects COVID-19 shot mandate case from New York

Security works outside of the Supreme Court, Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Combined ShapeCaption
Security works outside of the Supreme Court, Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

National & World News
49 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has declined to take up a case involving a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers in New York that doesn't offer an exemption for religious reasons

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court declined on Thursday to take up a case involving a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers in New York that does not offer an exemption for religious reasons.

The court's action follows a decision in December in which the justices declined an emergency request to halt the requirement. At the time, doctors, nurses and other medical workers who said they were being forced to choose between their jobs and religious beliefs.

Three conservative justices — Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito — dissented earlier and did so again Thursday.

New York is one of three states, along with Maine and Rhode Island, that do not accommodate health care workers who object to the vaccine on religious grounds.

The court had previously turned away health care workers in Maine, who filed a similar challenge, with the same three justices in dissent.

Editors' Picks
Opinion: No accountability for Georgia students, no autonomy for teachers4h ago
Opinion: Georgia’s Bishop brings home the bacon
4h ago
Abrahamson-Henderson wants Georgia women’s basketball back in title hunt
Family of man killed in ‘nightmare’ Buckhead triple shooting wants answers
5h ago
Family of man killed in ‘nightmare’ Buckhead triple shooting wants answers
5h ago
Gwinnett parents whose daughter died in house fire found on Appalachian Trail
46m ago
The Latest
As Israel heads back to elections, Lapid stakes out vision
6m ago
Jackson to be sworn in as Breyer retires from Supreme Court
7m ago
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
8m ago
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
4h ago
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
5h ago
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top