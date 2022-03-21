High court rejects case of Christian group, bisexual lawyer

Two justices, Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas, agreed with the decision not to hear the case at this stage but said that “the day may soon come" when the court needs to confront the issue the case presents.

The case the high court declined to hear involves Seattle's Union Gospel Mission. In addition to providing food and shelter to the homeless the organization offers addiction recovery, job placement and legal services. In 2016 it was looking for an attorney to help staff its legal-aid clinic.