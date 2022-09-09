ajc logo
X

High court blocks recognition of LGBTQ campus at Yeshiva U

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a court order that would have forced Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ group as an official campus club. The court acted Friday, Sept. 9, in a brief order signed by Justice Sonia Sotomayor that indicated the court would have more to say on the topic at some point. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a court order that would have forced Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ group as an official campus club. The court acted Friday, Sept. 9, in a brief order signed by Justice Sonia Sotomayor that indicated the court would have more to say on the topic at some point. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

National & World News
Updated 8 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a court order that would have forced Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ group as an official campus club

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a court order that would have forced Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ group as an official campus club.

The court acted Friday in a brief order signed by Justice Sonia Sotomayor that indicated the court would have more to say on the topic at some point.

The university, an Orthodox Jewish institution in New York, argued that granting recognition to the group, the YU Pride Alliance, “would violate its sincere religious beliefs."

On the other side, the club said Yeshiva already has recognized a gay pride club at its law school.

A New York state court sided with the student group and ordered the university to recognize the club immediately. The matter is on appeal in the state court system, but judges there refused to put the order on hold in the meantime.

The Supreme Court has been very receptive to religious freedom claims in recent years.

In June, conservatives who hold a 6-3 majority struck down a Maine program prohibiting state funds from being spent at religious schools and ruled a high school football coach in Washington state has the right to pray on the field after games.

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10 gets off a pass during the first half of a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech donors see positives, but it’s time to ‘put up or shut up’1h ago
The front door and multiple front windows were busted out of their frames at a home on Hampton Glen Court, where an investigation continued Friday. Cobb County authorities engaged two suspects in an hourslong standoff the night before after two sheriff's deputies were shot and killed.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

‘We lost two great deputies.’ Two suspects arrested after fatal shootings in Cobb
1h ago
Officers were called to 656 Sports Bar and Grille at the corner of Pryor Street and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard for reports of multiple people shot, Atlanta police said.

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at sports bar near GSU football stadium
7h ago
Former President Donald Trump pardoned and granted clemency to more than 100 people. One of them was former Augusta pharmacist John Duncan Fordham. Fordham is now suing the state of Georgia for restitution payments he made after his 2005 conviction.

Trump pardoned him; now Ga. man sues state, insurer for half-million
1h ago
Former President Donald Trump pardoned and granted clemency to more than 100 people. One of them was former Augusta pharmacist John Duncan Fordham. Fordham is now suing the state of Georgia for restitution payments he made after his 2005 conviction.

Trump pardoned him; now Ga. man sues state, insurer for half-million
1h ago
Georgia State Patrol Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree collapsed during a training exercise and later died, state officials said.

Credit: Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council

Georgia trooper cadet dies after collapsing during training, officials say
2h ago
The Latest
FILE - LaVell Edwards Stadium is empty of fans, during the coronavirus pandemic, before an NCAA college football game between BYU and Troy on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Provo, Utah. An investigation by Brigham Young University into allegations that fans engaged in racial heckling and uttered racial slurs at a Duke volleyball player last month found no evidence to support the claim. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool File)

Credit: Rick Bowmer

BYU investigation finds no racial slurs against Duke player
7m ago
Thousands of runners rally around US to 'Finish Eliza's Run'
12m ago
Ravens GM: Lamar Jackson talks on hold until after season
15m ago
Featured
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President John Kennedy as they pose at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. The Kennedy's were dinner guests of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
5h ago
Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top