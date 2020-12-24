High court allows murder charge after fetus is stillborn

Philip Esbenshade, executive assistant to Kings County District Attorney Keith Fagundes, said the law authorizes a murder charge for “the reckless or indifferent unlawful conduct of a mother that results in the unlawful death of her fetus.”

“This is not a case about abortion nor women’s reproductive rights,” he told the Chronicle. “This is a case about a person who did specific acts that resulted in the death of a viable fetus.”

The 1970 California law allowing a murder charge does not say whether the pregnant woman herself can be charged. But it lists circumstances that would bar prosecution, including legal abortion, medical intervention to save the woman’s life, or any act that was “solicited, aided, abetted or consented to by the mother of the fetus.”

This version corrects the bail amount to $2 million, not $2 billion.