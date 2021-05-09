Higgo wins in Canary Islands to match Woods' record

“I’ve been working really hard, a lot of little things, and I’ve also accepted what works for me and stuck with that," Higgo said. "I think that’s been a big thing, and not if I don’t play as well look for something. I’m just going to try and keep going. I think I can go as high as I want to, the way I’m playing I can do a lot of good things.”

Two weeks ago he won the Gran Canaria Open with a European Tour record low score of 255. His other European Tour win came last season at the Portugal Open. He finished in a tie for eighth last week at the Tenerife Open.

On Sunday Higgo won by six shots over second-place Maverick Antcliff of Australia. Tapio Pulkkanen of Finland finished another shot back in third place.

