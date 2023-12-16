Higgins' savvy goal-line play, McPherson's field goal in OT help Bengals beat Vikings 27-24

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tee Higgins made a savvy goal-line move to score a touchdown and force overtime and Evan McPherson made a 29-yard field goal to seal a 27-24 victory Saturday for Cincinnati over the Minnesota Vikings, keeping the Bengals' playoff hopes alive even with their star quarterback out for the season.

Higgins caught a 21-yard pass from Jake Browning with under a minute remaining and pulled off an acrobatic move to stretch the ball over the goal line and tie the game at 24.

In overtime, a 44-yard catch by Tyler Boyd and a 4-yard run from Joe Mixon made it an easy chip shot for McPherson to win the game with 3:11 remaining.