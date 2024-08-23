Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from the BMW Championship with a lower back injury

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the BMW Championship with a lower back injury on Friday, one day after he shot an opening-round, 5-under 67 to sit one shot off the lead.

Matsuyama won the PGA Tour's playoff opener last week in Memphis, Tennessee. At No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings, he is assured of having a strong position for next week's staggered start at the Tour Championship, where the winner will receive a $25 million bonus.

The tour announced Matsuyama's withdrawal shortly before his morning tee time and later released a statement from the 32-year-old Japanese player, who is ranked No. 6 in the world.