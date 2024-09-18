'Hidden Figures' of the space race receive Congress' highest honor at medal ceremony

NEW YORK (AP) — The hidden figures of the space race were recognized with Congress' highest honor at a medal ceremony on Wednesday.

The Congressional Gold Medal was presented to the families of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, Mary Jackson and Christine Darden at the U.S. Capitol. Darden watched the ceremony from her Connecticut home.

A medal was also given to all the women who worked as mathematicians, engineers and “human computers” in the U.S. space program from the 1930s to 1970s.