HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

While vaccination is nearly universal among physicians, the same can't be said for other people working in health care settings. Facilities such as nursing homes and hospitals are labor-intensive operations relying on support staff for everything from clerical duties to transporting patients, and their vaccination rates often mirror the surrounding communities.

The decision by HHS follows the VA order last month that its health care workers get vaccinated and the recent announcement by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that U.S. service members will be required to get their COVID-19 shots in order to maintain military readiness.

Despite widespread availability of effective vaccines at no cost to patients, only about half the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. New COVID-19 cases have surged past 100,000 a day, a level not seen since the deadly wave of the fall and winter gained momentum last November.

Hardest hit in this latest wave are states with low levels of vaccination and high resistance to government public health directives. But no area of the country is immune. The delta variant is highly efficient at spreading, allowing it to become the dominant coronavirus strain in the U.S. in a matter of weeks.

Employers have broad leeway to require their workers to get vaccinated as a “condition of employment," similar to other rules governing the workplace. Under federal law, workers with religious objections or a medical condition may be entitled to exemptions, as long as that doesn't disrupt the workplace.

The new requirement at HHS will provide for similar medical and religious accommodations.

Officials noted that the employees affected are already required to get annual flu shots and other routine vaccinations. But the Food and Drug Administration still has not issued a full approval for the coronavirus vaccines, only emergency use authorization. That's thought to be contributing to some people's reluctance to get vaccinated, although more than 190 million shots have been administered in the United States. with few reported cases of serious side effects and mounting evidence of effectiveness.