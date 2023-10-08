Hezbollah bombards Israeli positions in disputed area along border with Syria's Golan Heights

Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group has fired dozens of rockets and shells at three Israeli positions in a disputed area along the country’s border with Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights
National & World News
42 minutes ago
X

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group fired dozens of rockets and shells on Sunday at three Israeli positions in a disputed area along the country’s border with Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Hezbollah said in a statement that the attack using “large numbers of rockets and shells” was in solidarity with the “Palestinian resistance.” It said the Israeli positions were directly hit.

Israel's military fired back at the Lebanese areas, but there was no immediate word on casualties.

The Israeli army said it shelled the areas where the fire came from on the Lebanese side of the border.

Chebaa Farms was captured by Israel from Syria during the 1967 Mideast war, but Lebanon considers it and the nearby Kfar Chouba hills as Lebanese territories.

The Golan Heights were annexed by Israel in 1981.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech Hall of Famer Jim Poole dies9h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia leaders condemn surprise Hamas assault on Israel
13h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

No. 1 Georgia starts fast, flies past No. 20 Kentucky
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More mentors coming to DeKalb schools after student shooting deaths
21h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More mentors coming to DeKalb schools after student shooting deaths
21h ago

Family shocked that fight between man, son-in-law ended deadly in Cherokee County
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan rises to over 2,000
6m ago
Hezbollah and Israel exchange fire as Israeli soldiers battle Hamas on second day of...
11m ago
Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta brings colorful displays to the New Mexico sky
13m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

AJC INVESTIGATION
City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
‘Bring it’: Braves fans, both famous and not, are ready for the playoffs
FOLLOW THE BRAVES
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top