Heupel says No. 6 Vols should have QB Nico Iamaleava against 11th-ranked Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Coach Josh Heupel said No. 6 Tennessee should have quarterback Nico Iamaleava available on Saturday night when the Vols visit 11th-ranked Georgia.

Iamaleava left last week's 33-14 win over Mississippi State late in the first half after taking a hard hit from safety Isaac Smith. Iamaleava was 8 of 13 for 174 yards with two touchdowns when he left with a 20-7 lead. Backup Gaston Moore finished the game at quarterback.

Heupel said Iamaleava was with the Vols on Monday and had a “really good day.”