Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Hester, Ware, Andre Johnson 1st-year Hall of Fame finalists

FILE -Chicago Bears' Devin Hester (23) stiff-arms Houston Texans' Whitney Mercilus (59) during a punt return during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012, in Chicago. Devin Hester is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE -Chicago Bears' Devin Hester (23) stiff-arms Houston Texans' Whitney Mercilus (59) during a punt return during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012, in Chicago. Devin Hester is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

National & World News
By BARRY WILNER, Associated Press
56 minutes ago
DeMarcus Ware, Andre Johnson and Devin Hester are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022 all in their first year of eligibility

DeMarcus Ware, Andre Johnson and Devin Hester, all in their first year of eligibility, are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.

The 15 modern-day players who will be considered on Jan. 18 by the selection committee include tackle Tony Boselli, in his sixth year as a finalist, and defensive lineman Richard Seymour, in his fourth year.

Other finalists announced Thursday are safety Leroy Butler, wide receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne, linebackers Sam Mills and Zach Thomas — all finalists for the third time; defensive linemen Jared Allen and Bryant Young, and cornerback Ronde Barber, two-time finalists; and tackle Willie Anderson and linebacker Patrick Willis, their first time in the finals.

A maximum of five modern-day players can be elected for enshrinement in August to the Canton, Ohio, hall. The inductees will be announced on Feb. 10 at NFL Honors, the prime-time TV program during which The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners for the 2021 season.

Three others — Dick Vermeil in the coaching category, Art McNally as a contributor, and Cliff Branch as a senior player — also are candidates for the class of 2022. Voting on each of those three will be held individually.

Hester is the rare finalist who made his mark mostly on special teams. He opened the 2007 Super Bowl for Chicago with a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, the only time in Super Bowl history that has occurred. An All-Pro three times, Hester was a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s and one of two return specialists on the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

Thomas, a five-time All-Pro, also was a regular on special teams, for Miami, and made his mark as one of the surest tacklers in football as an outstanding linebacker from 1996-2008, a golden era for the position.

Boselli has been part of a strong group of offensive linemen considered for the Hall of Fame in recent years. Kevin Mawae, Steve Hutchinson and Alan Faneca preceded the former Jaguars star into the hall. A three-time All-Pro, Boselli made the All-Decade Team of the 1990s despite playing only half the decade.

Like Boselli, Butler is in his 16th year of eligibility. The Packers' hard-hitting safety, a four-time All-Pro who also made the All-Decade Team of the 1990s, was among the most versatile defensive backs the game has seen.

The late Mills is under consideration in his 20th and final year of eligibility as a modern-day candidate. A three-time All-Pro who made his mark initially in the USFL, Mills then starred for the Saints and expansion Panthers — helping Carolina to the NFC championship game in its second season.

Ware, a four-time All-Pro, led the Cowboys in sacks for eight seasons, topped the NFL with 20 sacks in 2008 and 15 1/2 in 2010, and won a Super Bowl with Denver for the 2015 season. He finished with 138 1/2 sacks and made the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Johnson, the other first-year eligible in the final 15, twice made the All-Pro team during a strong time for wide receivers. He led the league in receptions twice (103 in 2006 and 115 in 2008) and in receiving yards twice (1,575 yards in 2008 and 1,569 yards in 2009). Johnson finished his career with 1,062 receptions for 14,185 yards and 70 receiving touchdowns.

Two of his contemporaries, Holt and Wayne, also are in the finals. Holt was selected to NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s and won a Super Bowl with the 1999 Rams. Wayne retired as NFL’s second all-time leading receiver in the postseason with 93 catches and won a Super Bowl with the Colts.

Anderson was considered one of the elite right tackles in the game for 13 pro seasons with Cincinnati and Baltimore, making three All-Pro squads.

Pass-rushing standout Allen was a four-time All-Pro who led the NFL in sacks twice (2007, 2011) while playing for the Chiefs, Vikings, Bears and Panthers. The versatile Seymour, a three-time All-Pro selected to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s, played in four Super Bowls for New England. Young was the 1999 Comeback Player of the Year and had 89 1/2 career sacks for San Francisco while being voted to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s.

Young's last season in 2007 was the first for Willis with the 49ers — and he won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. A member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s, he was a five-time All-Pro.

Barber was one of the league's stingiest cover cornerbacks during his 26 seasons in Tampa, where he also played some safety. A key to the Cover-2 defensive scheme, Barber was a three-time All-Pro and a member of NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s. He led the NFL with 10 interceptions in 2001 and won a Super Bowl the next season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

caption arrowCaption
FILE - New England Patriots tight end Daniel Graham (82) is stopped by Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas (54) in the first quarter during an NFL football game in Miami, in this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2006, file photo. Zach Thomas is a 2021 finalist for entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Zach Thomas is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

FILE - New England Patriots tight end Daniel Graham (82) is stopped by Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas (54) in the first quarter during an NFL football game in Miami, in this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2006, file photo. Zach Thomas is a 2021 finalist for entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Zach Thomas is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - New England Patriots tight end Daniel Graham (82) is stopped by Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas (54) in the first quarter during an NFL football game in Miami, in this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2006, file photo. Zach Thomas is a 2021 finalist for entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Zach Thomas is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

caption arrowCaption
FILE -Kansas City Chiefs Jared Allen (69) celebrates a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter of a football game Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007 in Kansas City, Mo. Jared Allen is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.(AP Photo/Dick Whipple, File)

Credit: Dick Whipple

FILE -Kansas City Chiefs Jared Allen (69) celebrates a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter of a football game Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007 in Kansas City, Mo. Jared Allen is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.(AP Photo/Dick Whipple, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE -Kansas City Chiefs Jared Allen (69) celebrates a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter of a football game Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007 in Kansas City, Mo. Jared Allen is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.(AP Photo/Dick Whipple, File)

Credit: Dick Whipple

Credit: Dick Whipple

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Cleveland Browns Isaac Booth, second from right, tries to hold back Jacksonville Jaguars rookie offensive tackle Tony Boselli (71) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 1995 in Jacksonville, Fla. Tony Boselli is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.(Rick Wilson/The Florida Times-Union via AP, File)

Credit: Rick Wilson

FILE - Cleveland Browns Isaac Booth, second from right, tries to hold back Jacksonville Jaguars rookie offensive tackle Tony Boselli (71) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 1995 in Jacksonville, Fla. Tony Boselli is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.(Rick Wilson/The Florida Times-Union via AP, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - Cleveland Browns Isaac Booth, second from right, tries to hold back Jacksonville Jaguars rookie offensive tackle Tony Boselli (71) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 1995 in Jacksonville, Fla. Tony Boselli is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.(Rick Wilson/The Florida Times-Union via AP, File)

Credit: Rick Wilson

Credit: Rick Wilson

caption arrowCaption
FILE - San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis (52) celebrates after sacking New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning in the third quarter of an NFL football game in San Francisco, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. Patrick Willis is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

FILE - San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis (52) celebrates after sacking New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning in the third quarter of an NFL football game in San Francisco, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. Patrick Willis is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis (52) celebrates after sacking New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning in the third quarter of an NFL football game in San Francisco, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. Patrick Willis is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ronde Barber celebrates intercepting a Detroit Lions' Daunte Culpepper pass in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. Ronde Barber is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Credit: Paul Sancya

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ronde Barber celebrates intercepting a Detroit Lions' Daunte Culpepper pass in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. Ronde Barber is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ronde Barber celebrates intercepting a Detroit Lions' Daunte Culpepper pass in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. Ronde Barber is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

caption arrowCaption
FILE -San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Bryant Young runs during drills at practice at the 49ers' training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, July 30, 2004. Bryant Young is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Credit: PAUL SAKUMA

FILE -San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Bryant Young runs during drills at practice at the 49ers' training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, July 30, 2004. Bryant Young is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE -San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Bryant Young runs during drills at practice at the 49ers' training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, July 30, 2004. Bryant Young is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Credit: PAUL SAKUMA

Credit: PAUL SAKUMA

caption arrowCaption
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 1998 file photo, Green Bay Packers strong safety LeRoy Butler moves in against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Playoffs in Green Bay, Wis. LeRoy Butler is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.(.AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Credit: CHARLES KRUPA

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 1998 file photo, Green Bay Packers strong safety LeRoy Butler moves in against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Playoffs in Green Bay, Wis. LeRoy Butler is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.(.AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 1998 file photo, Green Bay Packers strong safety LeRoy Butler moves in against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Playoffs in Green Bay, Wis. LeRoy Butler is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.(.AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Credit: CHARLES KRUPA

Credit: CHARLES KRUPA

caption arrowCaption
FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 8, 1983 file photo, Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch, right, catches a pass from quarterback Jim Plunkett for a 64 yard gain during the first quarter of their playoff game with the Cleveland Browns in Los Angeles. Cliff Branch is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: Anonymous

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 8, 1983 file photo, Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch, right, catches a pass from quarterback Jim Plunkett for a 64 yard gain during the first quarter of their playoff game with the Cleveland Browns in Los Angeles. Cliff Branch is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022. (AP Photo/File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 8, 1983 file photo, Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch, right, catches a pass from quarterback Jim Plunkett for a 64 yard gain during the first quarter of their playoff game with the Cleveland Browns in Los Angeles. Cliff Branch is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: Anonymous

Credit: Anonymous

caption arrowCaption
FILE -New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills (51) reaches for a lose ball during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 22, 1991, in New Orleans. Sam Mills is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022. (Ellis Lucia/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)

Credit: ELLIS LUCIA

FILE -New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills (51) reaches for a lose ball during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 22, 1991, in New Orleans. Sam Mills is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022. (Ellis Lucia/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE -New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills (51) reaches for a lose ball during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 22, 1991, in New Orleans. Sam Mills is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022. (Ellis Lucia/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)

Credit: ELLIS LUCIA

Credit: ELLIS LUCIA

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Live updates: Louisiana setting records for COVID-19 cases
18m ago
Biden, Putin talk nearly an hour as alarm rises over Ukraine
23m ago
Colorado governor shortens trucker's prison term to 10 years
25m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top