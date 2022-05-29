ajc logo
X

Herro returns to Heat lineup for Game 7 of East finals

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) screens Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) as Tyler Herro, left, drives during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Combined ShapeCaption
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) screens Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) as Tyler Herro, left, drives during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Tyler Herro has recovered enough to play for the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday night against the Boston Celtics

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro has recovered enough to play for the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday night against the Boston Celtics.

Herro missed the three previous games because of a groin injury. He went through a series of on-court tests Sunday before the determination was made that he could play.

Herro was the NBA's sixth man of the year award winner this season. He has averaged 13.5 points in the playoffs for the Heat on 41% shooting, down considerably from his regular-season numbers of 20.7 points on nearly 45% shooting.

For the Celtics, defensive player of the year Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams III were also declared available for Game 7 after being originally listed as questionable for the series finale. Smart has been dealing with an ankle sprain and Williams is playing through ongoing knee soreness following surgery.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) blocks a shot to the basket by Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) blocks a shot to the basket by Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) blocks a shot to the basket by Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Combined ShapeCaption
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro (14) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle, center, and Paul Reed during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro (14) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle, center, and Paul Reed during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro (14) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle, center, and Paul Reed during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Editors' Picks
Braves call up top prospect Michael Harris for his MLB debut
Braves paying the price for committing long-term to Marcell Ozuna
Chip Caray, Jeff Francoeur enjoy the fan perspective broadcasting in stands
Georgia, Georgia Tech in contention halfway through NCAA Golf Championship
21h ago
Georgia, Georgia Tech in contention halfway through NCAA Golf Championship
21h ago
‘It’s way more fun’: Braves’ starter Kyle Wright finally feels comfortable
The Latest
Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'
19m ago
Governors diverge on gun control, school security efforts
19m ago
1st hurricane of 2022, Agatha heads for Mexico tourist towns
22m ago
Featured
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, Christa Brown, of Denver, Colo., speaks during a rally in Birmingham, Ala., outside the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting. Brown, an author and retired attorney, says she was abused by a Southern Baptist minister as a child. After reading an investigative report released by the SBC on Sunday, May 22, 2022, Brown said it “fundamentally confirms what Southern Baptist clergy sex abuse survivors have been saying for decades. ... I view this investigative report as a beginning, not an end. The work will continue." (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Credit: Julie Bennett

Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers
Man sentenced in ‘worst child molestation case’ Coweta judge has seen
Atlanta DeKalb Carnival cancels Saturday parade just hours before event
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top