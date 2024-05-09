BreakingNews
BREAKING | Man charged with murder in death of Clayton mother
Nation & World News

Here's what to know if you are traveling abroad with your dog

The U.S. government has updated its rules for bringing a dog into the country
FILE - A traveler pulls his dog in a wheeled carrier at the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. If you are bringing a dog into the U.S. — whether if you are returning from a trip overseas with Rover, visiting the U.S., or adopting a dog from abroad — you have to follow a set of new rules released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, designed to help prevent the spread of rabies. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A traveler pulls his dog in a wheeled carrier at the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. If you are bringing a dog into the U.S. — whether if you are returning from a trip overseas with Rover, visiting the U.S., or adopting a dog from abroad — you have to follow a set of new rules released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, designed to help prevent the spread of rabies. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago

If you are bringing a dog into the U.S. — whether if you are returning from a trip overseas with Rover, visiting the U.S., or adopting a dog from abroad — you have to follow a set of new rules designed to help prevent the spread of rabies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last updated these rules in 1956, when far fewer dogs came to the U.S. from other countries, officials say. About 1 million dogs now enter the U.S. every year.

There are additional restrictions if the dog has been in many countries where rabies is common. You can find the list of those countries on the CDC website.

The new rules go into affect Aug. 1. There's a checklist on the CDC website.

Here's what to know about about the rules:

— Dogs have to be healthy and at least 6 months old when they arrive in the U.S.

— The dog must have a microchip implanted under their skin, which contains identifier information.

— A CDC import form must be filled out in advance, and include a photo of the dog.

— Proof of rabies vaccination is required only if the dog was in a high-risk country in the past six months.

— For dogs vaccinated in the U.S., a certificate endorsed by the Agriculture Department is required.

— For dogs vaccinated outside the U.S., a certificate of vaccination is required along with a blood test, and the animal has to be examined at a CDC-registered facility on arrival in the U.S.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces GOP backlash after failed bid to oust speaker

Georgia Supreme Court dismisses case challenging Cobb electoral map
1h ago

Credit: Transwestern Real Estate Services

Downtown Atlanta icon lands new office leases despite cloudy future
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Thieves break through roof of Atlanta strip club, steal $250K, cops say
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Thieves break through roof of Atlanta strip club, steal $250K, cops say
2h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘My heart is broken’: Mom of 3 kids killed in Gwinnett asks for burial help
23m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

14-year-old Cavan Sullivan signs deal with Philadelphia Union that will land him with Man...
7m ago
THE LATEST
Testimony in Trump's hush money trial forges ahead with more witnesses
8m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street rises to pull S&P 500 back within 1% of its record
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Mike Jordan

EXCLUSIVE
Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta subrbs
15 things to do this weekend: Mother’s Day, Beltline Lantern Parade
Bradley’s Buzz: An ascendant Anthony Edwards has become the NBA’s biggest deal