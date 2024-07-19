Here's what to know about the violent anti-government protests roiling Bangladesh

Here’s what we know:

What’s happened so far?

The protests, which have drawn hundreds of thousands, began in July with students demonstrating against a controversial quota system that allocated government jobs.

It turned violent on July 16 as student protesters clashed with security officials and pro-government activists, prompting authorities to disperse tear gas, fire rubber bullets and impose a curfew with a shoot-on-sight order. The internet and mobile data were also turned off.

The government says nearly 150 people died last month, while local media have reported more than 200 were killed.

Things were slowly returning to normal after the Supreme Court stepped in to scale back the quota system, a key demand of the protesters.

But instead, the protests have continued to expand, drawing in people from all walks of life and gaining support from the main opposition parties.

A renewed wave of anti-government demonstrations carried over into the weekend, and violent clashes reignited. The deadliest day was Sunday, when at least 95 people were killed, according to local media reports.

Schools and universities, which closed their doors last month, remain shut.

Why are they protesting?

At first, the demonstrations were against a quota system that set aside up to 30% of government jobs for family members of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence against Pakistan.

Protesters said the system was discriminatory and benefited supporters of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party, which led the independence movement.

As the violence crested, the Supreme Court last month ruled that the veterans' quota must be cut to 5%, with 93% of jobs to be allocated on merit. The remaining 2% will be set aside for members of ethnic minorities and transgender and disabled people.

The government accepted the decision, and restored the internet thinking that the situation would ease. But the protests have continued to fester.

Student groups now say they have just one demand: the resignation of Hasina and her Cabinet, whom they blame for the violence.

What does the government say?

Hasina has responded to the latest upheaval by accusing the demonstrators of “sabotage” and by cutting off the internet for a second time in a bid to quell the unrest.

She said the protesters who were engaged in destruction were no longer students but criminals and should be handled with iron hands.

Demonstrators attacked a major public hospital in Dhaka and torched several vehicles as well as offices of the ruling party on Sunday. Videos also showed police opening fire on the crowds with bullets, rubber bullets and tear gas.

Her Awami League party said that the demand for Hasina's resignation showed the protests have been taken over by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the now-banned Jamaat-e-Islami party and have blamed them for fueling the violence.

The opposition parties have said they support the protesters but have denied stoking unrest, instead repeating calls for the government to step down to stop the chaos.

Hasina has pledged to investigate the deaths and punish those responsible. She has also offered to talk with student leaders, but they have refused so far.

What could happen next?

The protests, which show no signs of abating, have turned into a major crisis for Hasina, whose 15-year-long dominance over the country is being tested like never before.

Hasina, 76, was elected for a fourth consecutive term in January in a vote boycotted by her main opponents. Critics questioned whether the election was free and fair, while the government said the polls were democratically held.

The latest turmoil has only bolstered her critics, who say the unrest is a result of her authoritarian streak and hunger for control at all costs.

The furor has also highlighted the extent of economic distress in Bangladesh, where exports have fallen and foreign exchange reserves are running low. There’s a lack of quality jobs for young graduates, who increasingly seek the more stable and lucrative government jobs.

For Hasina, this could be a do-or-die moment, especially as the country has a history of military coups.

Even if she were to ride through the latest turmoil, “she has incurred soaring reputational costs and faces unprecedented political vulnerability,” said Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center.

“That could come back to haunt her if there are fresh waves of anti-government protests in the coming weeks or months,” he added.

___

Pathi reported from New Delhi.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP