Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

H.E.R, J.Lo, Curry join Michelle Obama's voter campaign

National & World News
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
1 hour ago
NBA player Steph Curry and musical artists H

WASHINGTON (AP) — NBA player Steph Curry and musical artists H.E.R. and Jennifer Lopez are among celebrities who have joined a national nonpartisan voting initiative launched by Michelle Obama as the effort gears up for the November congressional elections.

"Are you ready for the midterm elections?" the former first lady asks in a video announcement Monday.

H.E.R., Curry, Lopez, Becky G and Bretman Rock are the newest co-chairs of Obama's When We All Vote initiative. They join Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, Liza Koshy, Janelle Monae, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Paul, Megan Rapino, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington and Rita Wilson.

The volunteer co-chairs use their platforms to help boost voter registration and education with the goal of helping increase turnout for congressional and state elections in November. Democrats currently have slim majorities in both the House and Senate.

"The right to vote is so important and I hope to inspire many in my generation to exercise that right often and purposefully," H.E.R said in a statement provided by When We All Vote. "That’s the only way that we can hope to make change in policies that affect us all now and for many years to come.”

Mrs. Obama launched the voter education and registration initiative for the 2018 midterm elections.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
EU auditor: Fossil fuels get more tax breaks than renewables
8m ago
Dozens killed in days of attacks in Nigeria’s troubled north
8m ago
Police get more time to question Man U's Greenwood over rape
9m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top